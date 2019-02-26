Warm weather reaches high of 17C at Kerry hotspot

The unseasonably warm weather continued today with temperatures reaching a peak of 17.2C in Co Kerry.

The temperature was registered at Valentia weather station according to Met Éireann, but it didn't match the high of 17.3C which was recorded in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon yesterday.

The highest temperature for February dates back to 1891 when the mercury hit 18.1C in Phoenix Park.

Seofra, a three-month-old Dalmation pub from Kilmainham, waits to be told she can enjoy an ice cream during the unseasonal fine weather at the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this afternoon. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins.

According to the national forecaster, temperatures will be "unseasonably mild" again tomorrow and will range from 13C to 17C.

However, the weather is due to become gradually more unsettled as the week progresses, with cloud and some rain predicted for Thursday.

Temperatures will range from 11C to 14C.

Rain will become more persistent on Friday and the weekend will be very unsettled, according to Met Éireann.

The mild conditions contributed to gorse fires in the Dublin area last night and today, with fire crews called to deal with blazes in Tallaght today.

Two fire engines were called to the scene at Bohernabreena, with units from Dolphins Barn and Tallaght Fire Stations working to extinguish the wildfire.

2 fire engines have been called to a fire (gorse / wildfire) in #Bohernabreena this afternoon. Smoke visible in area. Dolphins Barn & Tallaght stations attending #Dublin #fire #SDCC pic.twitter.com/pHOWRQNhYm— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the UK experienced its warmest winter day since records began for the second day running.

A temperature of 21.2C at Kew Gardens in south-west London set new records for February, winter and the year so far, the UK's Met Office said.

Temperatures had earlier hit 20.8C in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, west Wales.

Temperatures of up to 20C are forecast for tomorrow in Britain.