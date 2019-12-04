Wake-up call as research reveals we check our phones 50 times a day

Irish people check their phones an average of 50 times per day and women use their phones more than men, according to research. Two-thirds of people admit they are now trying to limit their phone use.

More than half of the respondents to Deloitte’s Mobile Consumer Survey 2019 acknowledge they check their phone too much and 4% admit they check their phone more than 200 times per day. The survey reveals that mobile phone use is becoming more invasive in people’s lives.

While 56% of people said they use their phones too much, three in 10 acknowledged that they are distracted performing everyday tasks because of their phone, 28% said they do not make it to bed on time because of the device, and 26% said they constantly feel like they have to check their phone.

Almost one-third check their phone within five minutes of waking up for purposes other than switching off their alarm.

Accessing WhatsApp is the most popular use of apps among smartphone users in Ireland, with 85% of respondents using their smartphones for this purpose. The next most common use of smartphones is work email (72%), followed by making phone calls (60%).

Some 28% stream a movie or TV series on their mobiles at least once a week and 21% of respondents indicated they would switch to a 5G network as soon as it is available. The average consumer has 2.7 online paid subscriptions to services like Netflix and Spotify.

Almost all phone users admitted concerns about how companies share their personal data, with 86% of respondents citing this as an issue. More than two-thirds said they believe their personal data is being shared with third parties.

When it comes to protecting their devices, adding PIN and password authentication remains the most common step taken. However, the survey reported an increase in the numbers using fingerprint locks — up to 39% from 34% — and the use of facial recognition software, which is up to 8% from 4% a year previously.

Samsung remains the most popular smartphone maker among Irish consumers with a 34% ownership rate, followed by Apple with 30%. Huawei has grown its market share in Ireland from 7% in 2018 to 14% in 2019.

Some 91% of Irish people have a smartphone, while the numbers who own connected devices like smart TVs, games consoles and wireless speakers continues to rise. Some 82% of people living in Leinster own such devices, for example.

The survey was carried out in 28 countries and included 44,150 respondents. It included a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Irish consumers aged 18-75 and was carried out in June 2019.