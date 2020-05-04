Vintners propose 'radical' plan that would let pubs reopen in June

Publicans want to reopen their bars six weeks earlier than scheduled in the government's pandemic plan.
Trade groups have offered up a "radical" plan that would limit the number of people on the premises, ban live music, and make pubs table service only.
They hope to convince public health authorities to let them get back to work under those arrangements from the end of June instead of August 10.
Licenced Vintners Association chief executive Donal O'Keeffe says pub owners want them to be treated the same as cafés and restaurants.
“We fully respect the need to continue to protect the public health," he said.
"We have repeatedly proven this commitment, not least in the fact that our sector was the first to close across the country. We also believe that if other venues who serve food and alcohol are allowed to reopen in Phase 3, then pubs should be granted the same opportunity to trade.
"We don’t believe it is in any way appropriate that the Government should apply one rule for some hospitality businesses and another rule for others."