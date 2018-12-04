NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Video of Longford shooting emerges on social media; GSOC investigating incident

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 12:13 PM

Video has emerged on social media of an incident in which a man was injured and a dog was killed near Granard in County Longford.

GSOC are investigating as a Garda firearm was discharged after Gardai attended the incident in the town at around 5pm.

A screengranb from the video

A local man has been treated in hospital for minor injuries which are not said to be life-threatening.

The shooting incident took place before 6pm last night on a road between Edgeworthstown and Granard.

The scene has been sealed off and GSOC are expected to continue their inquiries later today.

The video shows two men involved in a tussle beside a van before one man discharges his pistol which appears to hit the other man in the foot.

All faces have been pixelated and sound muted.

When contacted the Garda Press Office said they had no comment to make on the video.

- Digital Desk


