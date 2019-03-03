NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

VFI propose allowing convicted drink-drivers at lower end of scale to drive to work

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 01:11 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update: Proposals to allow convicted drink drivers to drive to work are being considered.

The Vintner's Federation of Ireland wants the Government to look into the issue in the wake of the new drink drive laws introduced in October.

They have seen automatic driving bans, fines and penalty points brought in for those caught over the limit.

READ MORE: Gardaí investigate after man attacked in Co. Cork

Padraig Cribben, the CEO of the VFI, said a similar move has been proposed in other countries.

Mr Cribben said: "What we are looking at is the detail of a scheme that's in New Zealand where those that are caught, very much at the lower end of the scale, would have the facility to use their car for transport to and from work.

"Bear in mind that the most recent change in the legislation in Ireland has really only affected those at the very bottom end of the scale."

Earlier: Minister considering VFI proposal to allow convicted drink-drivers to drive to work

The Government is considering allowing convicted drink-drivers to drive to work.

Officials have been asked to examine a system in operation in New Zealand.

In New Zealand, a person can apply for a limited licence that would allow them to drive at specific times for specific reasons.

READ MORE: Revenue gets more than €60k of 'conscience money'

They must prove to a court their driving ban causes them extreme hardship or undue hardship to someone else.

The Sunday Business Post reports that if the move was considered in Ireland it would be most likely in cases where people need their car in order to get to and from work.

According to the paper, Transport Minister Shane Ross would consider any such proposal from the Vintner's Federation of Ireland.

Ireland's tough drink-driving laws have seen automatic driving bans, fines and penalty points introduced for those caught over the limit.

More on this topic

Weather hits two Hurling League games

Gardaí investigate after man attacked in Co. Cork

Pictures: Panti Bliss leads Irish float in front of half a million people at Sydney's Mardi Gras

Dublin City Council wants to cap size of walking tours


KEYWORDS

drink-drive

More in this Section

Lotto jackpot won again - someone is €2.5 million richer

Renowned Irish architect, 96, dies in US

Dublin GAA club may not be moving to new home inside the M50 ring as planned

Protest in Dublin as foreign nationals say they are targets of violent attacks


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »