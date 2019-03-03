VFI propose allowing convicted drink-drivers at lower end of scale to drive to work

Update: Proposals to allow convicted drink drivers to drive to work are being considered.

The Vintner's Federation of Ireland wants the Government to look into the issue in the wake of the new drink drive laws introduced in October.

They have seen automatic driving bans, fines and penalty points brought in for those caught over the limit.

Padraig Cribben, the CEO of the VFI, said a similar move has been proposed in other countries.

Mr Cribben said: "What we are looking at is the detail of a scheme that's in New Zealand where those that are caught, very much at the lower end of the scale, would have the facility to use their car for transport to and from work.

"Bear in mind that the most recent change in the legislation in Ireland has really only affected those at the very bottom end of the scale."

