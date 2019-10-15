Varadkar still prefers May 2020 for election date

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said his preference is still to hold a general election next spring despite pressure mounting to go to the polls as a successful Brexit deal looms.

Speaking in government buildings this afternoon, he also suggested a possible extension to negotiations may not be needed if British prime minister Boris Johnson can get approval this week.

Mr Varadkar made his remarks as he announced the approval for a contract for the N5 Westport to Turlough road project, which will cost €250m and will connect the North West.

On Brexit, Mr Varadkar admitted the gap between EU and British negotiators over Brexit still remained. This is despite his meeting with Mr Johnson last week after which both predicted there was a "pathway" to a successful deal.

Asked by the Irish Examiner whether any extension to the talks or the Brexit deadline of October 31 may now be needed as negotiations stall, Mr Varadkar replied:

We are going to have to see how the next few days develop. If we can get to an agreement on Thursday or Friday and if the House of Commons voted in favour of that agreement on Saturday, it may not be necessary even to consider an extension.

It was too early to make that assessment at this stage, he added.

In relation to the possibility of a snap election in Ireland, Mr Varadkar said:

“My position since the summer of 2018 was that I thought the best time for an election would be the summer of 2020, specifically May 2020. I've never put the longevity of this government of this Dail to Brexit. That is something Fianna Fail [did].”

Asked had his position changed, Mr Varadkar replied no.

Brexit Timeline

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Tuesday, October 8: Tánaiste Simon Coveney meets the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

Thursday, October 10: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson hold a three hour private meeting in Cheshire, England. Afterwards, they release a rare joint statement saying there is a "pathway" to a deal.

Friday, October 11: Leaks confirm this "pathway" has been trodden on before, and has an uncanny resemblance to Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May's 2017 deal. Under the proposals, Northern Ireland would leave the EU with the UK but would continue implementing EU customs rules, creating an Irish sea EU border and preventing a hard Irish border. Stormont could also be given a "consent" vote.

Sunday, October 13: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says the Northern Ireland plan may be unworkable. The DUP rejects the existing deal.

Monday, October 14: Intense EU-UK talks continue during the EU general affairs council and foreign affairs council in Luxembourg, with informed speculation indicating an emergency EU summit will be needed next week as a deal is unlikely this week.

Tuesday, October 15: Mr Coveney and Mr Barnier mirror the deadline concerns in the morning. However, by late afternoon, sources suggest a deal could be struck early on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, Wednesday October 16: Mr Barnier will brief EU member state ambassadors on whether a deal can be agreed at this week's EU summit.

Thursday, October 17-Friday, October 18: EU leaders including Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson will attend the latest Brussels EU summit. If a deal is ready, they will consider signing off on it. If a deal is not ready, they will discuss a potential emergency EU summit and whether to allow a "technical extension" of a few days.

Saturday, October 19: Mr Johnson will attend a potential weekend House of Commons sitting to sign off on a deal. If he cannot produce a deal, he will be legally obliged to seek an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline - provided he complies with British law.