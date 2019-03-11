Uptake rate for HPV vaccine increases to 70%

The HSE has said the uptake rate for the HPV vaccine has increased by 20 percentage points in the past two years, following intensive campaigning against, what the Health Minister has described as, “dangerous anti-vaccination myths”.

Seven in ten girls are now receiving the vaccine, according to the HSE. The figure had dropped to 50% in the 2016/17 school term.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Head of the HSE National Immunisation Office said the increase was “extremely encouraging and (it is) important that Ireland had achieved such a marked increase in such a relatively short period of time".

“It has been well articulated in recent months that eliminating cervical cancer is now an achievable goal, nationally and internationally," she said.

Dr Jessop also paid tribute to Laura Brennan, a HPV vaccine advocate, describing her as “an incredible young woman whose intelligence, determination and fearless advocacy over the past 18 months have undoubtedly influenced parents in making the important decision to vaccinate and protect their daughters".

Ms Brennan was too old to receive the vaccine when it was first introduced in Irish schools and subsequently received a diagnosis of terminal cervical cancer caused by HPV.

“I’m thrilled that people are listening, listening to the reality of what life with cervical cancer is really like and finding out for themselves that this vaccine is safe and effective and along with cervical screening, is the best tool that we have to help us move towards eradicating cervical cancer,” Ms Brennan said in a video message welcoming the uptake numbers.

Health Minister Simon Harris also commended Ms Brennan’s advocacy.

“Despite significant challenges including the spread of dangerous anti-vaccination myths, these figures show women are continuing to get vaccinated. As Laura has strongly articulated, vaccination saves lives,” he said.

Professor Mary Horgan, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland said it is “delighted and encouraged” by the latest figures, and that it looks forward to the roll-out of the scheme to boys next year.

“Vaccinating both boys and girls will further strengthen herd immunity and, if high uptake is achieved, can lead to potential eradication of HPV infection,” Prof Horgan said.

"Also, a lot of the cancers HPV causes are not just of the cervix; but also of the head and neck, which boys can develop too. So it’s really important that the vaccine is rolled out to as many people as possible."