Update: Three men to appear in court in connection with armed robbery in Dublin

Update: Three men arrested by Gardaí investigating a robbery at a grocery store in Stillorgan yesterday will appear in court tomorrow morning.
Earlier: Three men have been arrested in Dublin after a shop was robbed with a knife and a hatchet.
It happened at a grocery store in Stillorgan at around 6.15pm yesterday evening.
The alarm was raised when two men entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife and a hatchet before escaping with a sum of money.
Gardaí responding to the incident intercepted a car as it went to leave a car park outside the store.
Two men in their 30s and another in his 40s were arrested in the car and cash, a hammer and an axe were recovered from the vehicle.
No one was injured during the raid.
The men were taken to Dundrum Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.
All three are still in Garda custody.