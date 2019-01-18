Update: Man shot dead outside gym in Dublin named locally

Update: A man shot dead outside a gym in Dublin last night has been named locally as Zach Parker.

The 23-year-old man, who is a professional barber from Swords died after being shot outside a gym on Applewood Close in Swords at around 7.30pm last night.

Chief reporter with the Herald Conor Feehan said the victim was well known to Gardaí.

Mr Feehan said: "It would appear that this is a very targetted killing and Gardaí are working on one theory that he was targetted because of his involvement in the local drugs scene.

"He would have been known as a cocaine dealer, he had a conviction for that from last year. Gardaí believe that he was a relatively low-level member of that particular scene."

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead outside a gym in north Co. Dublin last night.

Another man is in a serious condition following the gangland-style attack in Swords.

Officers are studying CCTV footage from the scene of last night's double shooting in an effort to track down those responsible for the attack.

The two men were targetted as they left Gym Plus on Applewood Close in Swords at 7.30pm.

A man in his early 20s was hit a number of times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man in his mid-20s was also shot multiple times.

He was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital for emergency treatment.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information on this attack to come forward.