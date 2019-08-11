News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: John Bruton claims Ireland and UK are 'in profound disagreement' over Brexit

Update: John Bruton claims Ireland and UK are 'in profound disagreement' over Brexit
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 05:53 PM

Update: Former Taoiseach John Bruton has said he believes that a no-deal Brexit is the most likely outcome.

It comes as a crunch meeting over the Brexit deadlock is expected between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson in the coming weeks.

Speaking to RTÉ, he said the current state of Anglo-Irish relations is "not good", and the two nations are "in profound disagreement".

The former Fine Gael leader urged the Taoiseach to "stay calm and quiet and wait" and said that he has the full support of the European Union.

Mr Bruton said: "At the end of the day Britain has to have ownership of the solution, but if they have not come forward with any ideas, they are not going to have ownership of it. They must be encouraged to confront these ideas themselves."

Earlier: No breakthrough on Brexit deadlock despite talk of Varadkar and Johnson meeting

There has been no breakthrough in the Brexit deadlock between Dublin and London in efforts to arrange talks between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson.

Despite reports that Mr Johnson has accepted an offer from Mr Varadkar to meet and resolve issues, officials have indicated no arrangements or progress has been made or date agreed for any such meeting.

There had been hope the two leaders could meet and discuss Brexit ahead of a G7 summit in two weeks time.

But any such meeting is now more likely to take place in early September.

The Sunday Telegraph reported today that dates were being discussed and that the new British prime minister had now “accepted” the offer.

Update: John Bruton claims Ireland and UK are 'in profound disagreement' over Brexit

Mr Johnson wants to rip up the Withdrawal Agreement, to drop the backstop that prevents a new border and is intent on crashing Britain out of the EU at the end of October if no deal is agreed.

Government sources said there was nothing agreed on a meeting and no indication of any major development.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar told the Irish Examiner this morning: “The Taoiseach has invited the British Prime Minister to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland and Brexit.

READ MORE

UK is ‘sleepwalking into oblivion’, says Gordon Brown

"Their offices are in contact to agree a date for these talks in the coming weeks.

“Such a meeting would give both sides an opportunity to gain a better understanding of their respective positions.

"As has repeatedly been made clear, the Withdrawal Agreement and the backstop are not up for negotiation.

"Any discussions on changes to the political declaration would occur be between the UK and the EU.”

Mr Johnson is set to meet French leader Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel and US president Donald Trump in Biarritz in two week's time at a G7 summit.

Scheduling any meeting between him and Mr Varadkar before then is unlikely, sources have said.

Instead, a date in early September may be preferable.

But this could also be problematic if any snap general election is called in Britain.

READ MORE

Four, including two children, in hospital following Sligo crash

More on this topic

UK is ‘sleepwalking into oblivion’, says Gordon BrownUK is ‘sleepwalking into oblivion’, says Gordon Brown

Ministers to discuss no-deal Brexit ‘bailout plans’ in event of no dealMinisters to discuss no-deal Brexit ‘bailout plans’ in event of no deal

Boris Johnson tells officials to make no-deal Brexit planning ‘top priority’Boris Johnson tells officials to make no-deal Brexit planning ‘top priority’

British PM ready to talk to EU leaders about border backstop alternatives – GoveBritish PM ready to talk to EU leaders about border backstop alternatives – Gove

BrexitIrelandUKEUTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Protesters gather in Dublin to call on Gardaí to enforce hate speech legislationProtesters gather in Dublin to call on Gardaí to enforce hate speech legislation

No winner of the €9.5 million lotto jackpotNo winner of the €9.5 million lotto jackpot

WATCH: RNLI rescue Ghost the cow in three hour ordeal after fall from a cliffWATCH: RNLI rescue Ghost the cow in three hour ordeal after fall from a cliff

Gerry Adams: 'Police should have acted earlier on Belfast bonfire'Gerry Adams: 'Police should have acted earlier on Belfast bonfire'


Lifestyle

Five things to look out for in the week ahead.Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

No man is an island. And only the privileged get the deeds to their very own isle. Sometimes the purchase is the goal. Then once the high wears off, it’s time to stampede back to theIsle be back: The luxury of buying your own private island

Wedding watchers tell Rita de Brún how big expense and bad behaviour with the wedding cake can hint that trouble lies aheadIt will end in tiers: How big wedding expense can hint trouble lies ahead

The 1960s still stand as one of the most musically exciting and inventive decades in history.Stepping back in time: The Miami Showband musical

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »