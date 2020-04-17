Update: Gov't to launch recruitment campaign for fruit pickers in Ireland

Update: The Government is to launch a national recruitment campaign to advertise for temporary workers for the horticulture sector from the many tens of thousands who have been temporarily laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as concerns were raised over Dublin fruit company Keelings bringing workers from Bulgaria to Ireland to pick fruit.

The flight arrived at Dublin Airport on Thursday, transporting seasonal workers to be deployed on Keelings fruit farms.

The Government campaign will be timed for the fruit harvest peaking in mid-May to Mid-June and the vegetable harvest from Mid-June.

A Government spokesperson said it is aware of the chartered flight that brought 190 people to Ireland this week for fruit picking work.

They said: "The number of people travelling to Ireland has fallen by more than 95% since the start if the Covid-19 Emergency.

"The Irish border, including airports, remains open to support the supply chain for essential cargo and essential workers, as well as the repatriation of our citizens.

"Seasonal workers are critical to the agricultural sector in terms of harvesting, planting and tending functions, especially in the current season.

"The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been working closely with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to ensure employers are aware of the supports for business to help them source labour from the domestic economy."

They concluded by saying that anyone arriving from outside Ireland must comply with the Department of Health Covid-19 guidelines and restrict movements for 14 days.

Earlier: Concerns rising after it's revealed fruit pickers are flying into Ireland

Concerns over a Dublin fruit company bringing workers from Bulgaria to Ireland to pick fruit are rising.

A flight carrying up to 200 people arrived at Dublin Airport on Thursday, transporting seasonal workers to be deployed on Keelings fruit farms.

The decision by the company has been widely criticised due to the strict public health measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry said he spoke to a member of staff at Dublin Airport who found the “whole ordeal very stressful”.

“This flight added unnecessary risk for frontline staff in Dublin Airport and the flight crew onboard,” he said.

“The Government urgently needs to clarify what is and isn’t allowed in terms of the movement of people through our airports.

Statement from Keelings Dated 16th April 2020

“We do know Dublin Airport is still open for essential travel such as the Aer Lingus flights to and from China to bring back PPE, medical personnel returning home to fight on the frontline – but questions have to be asked about seasonal workers or others moving through our airports.”

He called for Transport Minister Shane Ross to clarify the rules on travelling in and out of the State.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North West Paul McAuliffe said the fruit workers from Bulgaria are carrying out a strawberry harvest at a north Dublin facility.

Mr McAuliffe added: “Members of the public have contacted me with real concerns about large numbers of seasonal workers arriving in Dublin airport.

“These workers have all clearly travelled more than the 2km from their home and while the work they carry out may be deemed to be essential, I do not believe that it was essential during this crisis to move such a large number of people more than 2km and across the continent.”

People Before Profit TDs Richard Boyd Barrett, Brid Smith and Gino Kenny also weighed in on the criticism, calling for the HSA (Health and Safety Authority) and the WRC (Workplace Relations Commission) to inspect the facilities.

We want to assure the public that we are following the HSE and HPSC guidelines as they continue to evolve

They condemned both Keelings and Ryanair for what they called “gross exploitation of workers and complete disregard for their safety and the safety of the wider community”.

In a statement they said: “Many people were rightly shocked by footage of large numbers of people coming off a Ryanair flight last night.

“Reports suggest the flight was full, that no social distancing could be implemented, and the workers are due to work as fruit pickers in Keelings’ sites. Many are rightly outraged that Ryanair could pack a flight and that Keelings could have such little regard for the safety of these workers and the wider community.

“While ordinary people are in lockdown with only essential work carried out, we have heard of multiple stories of employers and business trying to get around the rules. Many employers are trying to get workers to carry out non-essential work or failing to implement safety rules because of costs.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Keelings said: “As a family business Keelings acknowledge the concerns of people and fully understand the reasons for these concerns.

“We also acknowledge that our communication to the public should have been both faster and more detailed during this Covid-19 crisis.

“During the main Irish fruit and vegetable season from April to October, we employ temporary horticultural workers to harvest – about 900 over the season.

“This is demanding work requiring a high level of dexterity and product knowledge.

“For the past 20 years, most of our seasonal work has been done by experienced horticultural workers from other EU countries, often from Poland, Latvia and now from Bulgaria. They typically come to Ireland for six months.

“Keelings assists in finding accommodation for our seasonal workers across a number of locations, and provides bus transport to our farm at St. Margaret’s each working day (i.e. Monday-Saturday).

“All the workers are protected by local employment legislation up to and including EU working time directives. We are proud of our relationship with the seasonal employees, most of whom return each year and some of whom have been coming to us for more than 10 years.

“We want to assure the public that we are following the HSE and HPSC guidelines as they continue to evolve.

“On Monday April 13, 189 seasonal workers flew on a charter flight from Sofia to Dublin. All had been health screened by a doctor before they travelled to Sofia airport where they were temperature checked before entry.

“Ryanair and Dublin Airport can confirm that all regulations were adhered to. They were taken straight to their housing.

“In accordance with HSE guidelines, they cannot work for 14 days after their arrival and their movements are restricted.

“We will take care of these colleagues as we take care of all of our people, permanent or temporary. They will be subject to further medical screening before they start work at Keelings.”