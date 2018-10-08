Update: Fatal stabbing in Cork being treated as murder, gardaí confirm

Update - 12.53pm: The fatal stabbing of a 44-year-old male in Macroom, Co Cork is being treated as a murder investigation.

Supt Michael Fitzpatrick of Macroom Garda Station confirmed this afternoon that gardaí are treating the incident as a murder.

Supt Michael Fitzpatrick addressed the press in relation to the fatal stabbing of the 44-year-old man from Cork this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to a house in the area at 1.50am this morning, where they discovered the body of a 44-year-old man with suspected stab wounds.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were also present in the house and were taken to Cork University Hospital and Cork Mercy Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The scene is preserved for a full examination and a postmortem will later take place.

A full incident room has been set up and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

CCTV will be harvested house to house and a search team will search the immediate area.

Supt Michael Fitzpatrick appealed to anyone who was in Dan Corkery Place or its surrounding environment between 9pm last night and 2am this morning, in particular taxis or vehicles with dashcam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station.

Supt Michael Fitzpatrick of Macroom Garda Station addressing the media.

Update 11.58am: A Macroom-based TD has said the town is in shock following the suspected fatal stabbing of a 44-year-old man in the town overnight, writes Joe Leogue.

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said the residents of Dan Corkery Place slept through the commotion in their quiet neighbourhood after Gardaí were called to a house in the area at 1.50am this morning, where they discovered the body of a 44-year-old man with suspected stab wounds.

Mr Moynihan was speaking to neighbours at Dan Corkery Place this morning, and said they are in shock.

“You don't expect the likes of it happening here in town, and from talking to neighbours earlier, people are just stunned that this could happen here in Macroom and in Dan Corkery Place,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s a close-knit community and the neighbours didn’t expect the likes of it happening here.

“Dan Corkery Place is a close-knit community where people have grown up over the years together. There’s a good spread of ages there and a good, strong community spirit. It’s not a place you would be associating with violence like this or anything.

“People are only coming to terms with it, after waking up this morning and realising that something terrible has happened on their doorstep and in such a quieter, established place.

"From talking to neighbours what I’ve found is that people slept on through, that they weren’t aware of it until media reports, or phone calls from friends this morning, and looking out the window and seeing it,” Mr Moynihan said.

Gardaí at the scene of the stabbing. Pic: John Delea.

Gardaí at the scene of the stabbing in Macroom this morning. Pic: John Delea

Gardaí have appeal for witnesses who may have been in or around Dan Corkery Place in the early hours of the morning to contact the incident room at Macroom Garda Station 026 20590, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.