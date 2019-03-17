NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 09:11 PM
By Elaine Keogh

Update 18/03/2019, 15:03pm: A body has been recovered by teams searching for 30-year-old Ruth Maguire, who has been missing in County Louth since Saturday night.

Earlier: 'Totally out of character': Appeal to find mother of three missing from hen party

An appeal has been made for information after a mother of three went missing from a hen party in Carlingford, county Louth.

Ruth Maguire (30) was one of 32 women on the hen and according to her friend Katrina O’Hare, the group “all headed home to the house we are staying in” at 11:30pm last night.

The house is less than five minutes from Taaffe’s bar, where the group was before it headed home.

Within minutes they realised that Ruth was not with them and Katrina said, “this is totally out of character.”

The group, the majority of which are from Belfast, began searching for her straight away but could not find her.

A doorman heard her say she might make her way home to Newcastle, county Down.

However, her partner and children had gone to Belfast. This morning he drove back down to Newcastle and realised she had not returned home.

Her phone is turned off and her coat was found in the bar today.

Ruth is tall, slim, has blonde hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt saying ‘Member of Irish Bride drinking team’ and black jeans.

The hen party arrived in Carlingford yesterday and are due to leave tomorrow.

Katrina said, “this is awful, just awful”, and has appealed to Ruth to make contact straight away or for anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact the gardaí in Carlingford on 042-9373102.

