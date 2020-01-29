Universities issue advice for students on coronavirus

Universities are advising students to take a number of precautions to help limit the potential spread of the new strain of coronavirus until more is known about the infection.

Amidst an outbreak of a new strain of the virus that has so far been linked to 132 deaths, students who have come to Ireland from Wuhan, China in the last 14 days, should notify the Department of Public Health.

Those who have been in contact with someone who has the virus, or who has attended a healthcare facility where patients are being treated for the virus should also contact the department.

Those who begin to develop symptoms of an acute respiratory illness within two weeks of travelling from China should stay at home and not attend college.

Students are also asked to phone their doctors or student health centres rather than attend the surgery in person, according to advice issued by the Department of Education.

The parents of preschool, primary school and secondary school students are also advised to contact the Department of Public Health if their child develops symptoms after travelling from Wuhan.

This same advice applies if a child has been in contact with a person diagnosed with the coronavirus, or who has attended a healthcare facility where patients are being treated for the virus.

University College Cork said it is monitoring the recommendations from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, and is acting on the recommendations as they emerge.

READ MORE CAB officers seize cars, cash and watches from convicted money launderer in Cork

“Following the advice outlined by the Department of Foreign Affairs, UCC has advised its students to expect potential delays and checks when entering or leaving China,” a UCC spokesman said.

“Students have also been advised to exercise the general precautions to limit the spread of any respiratory virus infection and to contact student health or their local health provider if they feel unwell.”

We are closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China and we are taking proactive steps to safeguard the wellbeing of our community. For details visit the UL website via the link below. — University Of Limerick (@UL) January 29, 2020

The University of Limerick (UL) has suspended all university-related travel by staff and students to and from China until further notice.

“UL does not currently have any students studying or on placement in China.Staff who are expecting visitors to the campus from China should indicate to them not to travel at this time.”

A spokesperson for Cork Institute of Technology said the institute is monitoring the situation as it progresses.

The risk of infection spreading stems from anyone that may have been in contact with someone with the virus, she added.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, the capital city of the Chinese province Hubei.

It can take up to 14 days for the symptoms of this strain of the coronavirus, which has been named ‘2019-nCoV’, to appear.

Symptoms include fever, cough, breathing difficulties, shortness of breath and a sore throat.