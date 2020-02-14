News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Universities increase rents by maximum legal limit of 4%

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 07:13 AM

Universities are raising rents for on-campus accommodation this September.

Rents for student accommodation at DCU, UCD and NUI Galway will be increased by the maximum legal limit of 4%.

The cap was applied to student apartments last August to ensure rent predictability in the sector, in the same way as it does in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZ).

As campus accommodation rates for 2020-21 are finalised, most universities have also confirmed increases hitting the legal limit, the Irish Independent reports.

UL's rents are going up by between 3.5% to 4%, with Maynooth University is raising them by 3%.

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis

