Union of Students in Ireland call on Government to reinstate 'Gaeltacht Grant'

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 11:11 AM

The Union of Students in Ireland, alongside Conradh na Gaeilge are to stage a protest outside Leinster House on Thursday to try to get the Government to reinstate the Gaeltacht Grant.

The USI say that with all the other costs associated with third level education the €750 per student is an unfair burden for members who are going to top up their language skills.

USI President, Síona Cahill added that the loss of the grant is particularly unfair as this is something trainee teachers must do.

USI President, Síona Cahill

“The additional Gaeltacht fee is a huge burden for student teachers, aspiring secondary school teachers need proof of two months residency in Gaeltacht areas.

This takes our students out of their own jobs for a long portion of the Summer, a time when most students save for the academic year ahead.

"The Minister for Education seriously underestimated the number of expected retiring teachers this year by two-thirds.

"The Union of Students in Ireland are calling for the reinstatement of the Gaeltacht Grant immediately as our students cannot afford this cost and first and second level students are suffering as a result.”

The grant was cut in 2012 and the USI say reinstating it would cost the taxpayer €2 million.

- Digital Desk


