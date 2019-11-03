News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Union hits out at Halloween attacks on public transport staff

Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 08:25 AM

The union representing bus and rail workers has hit out at attacks on its members over Halloween.

The National Bus and Rail Workers' Union (NBRU) said some of its members working across the rail and bus network were subjected to intimidation this week.

It says in the Carrigaline area in Cork, gardaí are investigating after a woman driving a bus was allegedly threatened.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary said bangers and fireworks were also thrown at buses in west Dublin.

"It was like a war zone in some cases," he said, saying reports that had come back to his office described rockets, bangers and fireworks being thrown across roads at bus windscreens in west Dublin; cars being burned out on roadsides and general "mayhem" in the west Dublin area in particular.

