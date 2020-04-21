News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UN human rights body attacks Public Services Card saying it amounts to 'discrimination'

UN human rights body attacks Public Services Card saying it amounts to 'discrimination'
By Cianan Brennan
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 04:33 PM

The Government has received a stinging rebuke regarding its Public Services Card project from the human rights council of the United Nations.

The card, a project which went live in 2011 and has cost in the region of €70 million to the taxpayer to date, is used for the processing of welfare payments.

It has come in for sustained criticism due to the lack of transparency the project exhibits in terms of data collection, and has been deemed illegal with regard to data protection law by Ireland’s own Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon.

Last week the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Philip Alston, a special function of the UN’s Office of the High Commission on Human Rights (OHCHR), wrote to the Irish State expressing scorn for the “confusing” 20-year history of the project, and expressed fears that the “unwieldy process” has led to a situation in which “low-income individuals and otherwise marginalised communities must now contend with formidable barriers to accessing their human right to social protection in Ireland”.

Mr Alston’s argument, expressed in a 40-page letter to the Irish Mission in Geneva, ties into the argument that, both by requiring the card for welfare payments and for certain other statutory services, such as - at one point - passports and childcare subsidies, the less well-off and most vulnerable people in Irish society are being discriminated against.

“The resulting situation amounts to a form of de facto discrimination against these groups and individuals,” Mr Alston said.

He added that the fact that the Government had waived the requirement to possess a PSC in order to apply for the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment “effectively acknowledged” that the way in which the card had functioned prior to the current crisis “was unduly burdensome and not conducive to facilitating needed access to governmental support”.

READ MORE

'Disguise was of little use to him': 5-year sentence for Dublin man who robbed his local McDonald's

While the letter was delivered and received by the Government on April 14, it has only now been published. The Government had not immediately responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Speaking today, Mr Alston said that while the steps required to obtain a PSC are manageable for most people, they “can be a nightmare for the especially disadvantaged because of the bureaucracy involved”.

He cited the fact that the card’s existence is frequently justified due to the prevalence of “welfare cheats” in Irish society. “In fact, the PSC does relatively little to reduce identity fraud while already costing the Irish taxpayer at least €68 million,” he said.

The current Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty’s infamous assertion in August 2017 that the card is “mandatory but not compulsory” was also reserved for criticism, with Mr Alston dismissing it as a “classic example of doublespeak”.

“Government officials have claimed that the PSC is not compulsory but mandatory,” he said.

While this might be true for the well-off, those who rely on the government for assistance have no choice but to give up on their privacy and dignity in order to get help.

Mr Alston’s letter was warmly welcomed by Irish privacy groups including the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) and Digital Rights Ireland (DRI), who called on the Government to “scrap” the card.

Elizabeth Farries, privacy rights spokeswoman with the ICCL, said the letter represents “a very important moment in the campaign against the card”.

“Last summer the Data Protection Commissioner asserted that the PSC project over-reach was illegal,” she said.

“Now we have a UN expert agreeing that there is a lack of clear legal basis for the card and that it is de-facto discriminatory.”

It is time to scrap this project, which has violated our fundamental rights for so long, for once and for all," Ms Farries added.

READ MORE

These three Debenhams stalwarts are determined to fight

More on this topic

PSC data protection policy updated after Doherty loses seatPSC data protection policy updated after Doherty loses seat

Public Services Card appeal to be done by March, minister claimsPublic Services Card appeal to be done by March, minister claims

Cianan Brennan: Trying to make sense of the long and winding PSC sagaCianan Brennan: Trying to make sense of the long and winding PSC saga

Department appeals Public Service Card enforcement notice by Data CommissionerDepartment appeals Public Service Card enforcement notice by Data Commissioner


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Public Services cardhuman rightsUnited NationsTOPIC: Public services card

More in this Section

Man charged after patrol car damaged when car fails to stopMan charged after patrol car damaged when car fails to stop

'No taking our foot off the gas,' says Dr Holohan as 77 more die from Covid-19'No taking our foot off the gas,' says Dr Holohan as 77 more die from Covid-19

Man charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probeMan charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probe

Lillian and Gus toast 60th wedding anniversaryLillian and Gus toast 60th wedding anniversary


Lifestyle

For the next 12 months, the events will be held online as a response to Covid-19.London Fashion Week is going digital and gender neutral for the first time

Esther N McCarthy is a fan of innovative air purifiers, jugs and jewellery this week.Wish List: Ideas to improve lockdown life

Cheap Irish Home and Champions League Classic Matches are among today's top picks.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Cheap Irish Homes and Champions League Classics are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »