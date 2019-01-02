NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UCD the most popular cycle destination in Ireland

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 10:40 AM
By Sarah Slater

A university is the most popular cycle destination in Ireland.

University College Dublin (UCD) Estate Services, which compiled data over the past year, shows that the Belfield is the single biggest cycle destination in Ireland with more than 7,000 cycle journeys to the campus on an average term day.

Figures from the Irish University Association, show that almost 34, 000 students alone, attend the world renowned university.

As a result, UCD Estate Services have installed new self-fix bicycle repair stations across three locations across the Belfield campus in south county Dublin.

Each kiosk features an air pump to reflate flat types and is equipped with a range of tools to keep bikes in working shape.

The new repair stations are located at the Student Centre, the James Joyce Library and Glenomena Residences.

John Fahey, UCD facilities manager said: “The university has a strong and active cycling community. Some 24% of our staff and 19% of our students cycle to campus.

"We are continually looking for ways to promote and foster an active commute to campus - commutes that are more sustainable and come with real health benefits.

“Making bicycle repair accessible and easy is an additional way to support the existing cycling community and encourage others to take up cycling to campus."

There are plans to roll out more self-fix bicycle repair stations and cycle parking at the following locations throughout this year at locations including; Newstead/Richview, Ashfield/Belgrove, Sutherland/Quinn, Roebuck Castle Residences and the Blackrock campus.


