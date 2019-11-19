News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UCC forced to scrap plans to increase fees by €200

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 04:10 PM

Student leaders in Cork have claimed a victory for third level students across the country after forcing University College Cork (UCC) to scrap controversial plans for a €200 hike in the student capitation fee.

It prompted calls from the president of UCC Students’ Union (UCCSU) for an overhaul of the university sector’s decision-making processes to ensure such a scenario can’t happen again.

“While I am thrilled to see UCC reverse their decision, I am disheartened that this was a decision that only became possible after a threat of litigation was issued by the union’s representatives,” UCCSU president Ben Dunlea said.

“As an institution that is heavily funded by the public, it is important that we remain accountable to the public. It is a condemnation of the system that the only barrier to the introduction of a potentially unlawful fee was several SU officers and the students who campaigned alongside us.

While the matter may be settled in principle, I would urge that this is taken as an opportunity for universities and the Higher Education Authority (HEA) to review their decision-making processes and accountability mechanisms, so we can avoid this situation ever happening again.

In June 2019, UCC approved the phased introduction of a mandatory €200 fee for all Irish and EU undergraduate students enrolled in the university, to be collected as part of the €170 Student Capitation Fee.

This is despite any increases to the capitation fee requiring the consent of the student body through a referendum.

The proposal would have seen the capitation fee for the academic year 2019/20 rise by €80 to €250, and hitting €370 fee for the 2022/23 academic year.

It would have seen some 12,400 students paying an estimated €2.4m from students every year.

The SU entered talks with the university but ultimately sought legal advice which culminated in a threat of legal action, up to and including a judicial review of the decision to the High Court, which prompted the U-turn.

In a statement, UCC said its capitation fee is used solely for student services, such as counselling and support, mental health services, sports and recreation facilities and a fund for students who are experiencing financial difficulties.

“Services supported by the capitation fee are not funded by the Government, at a time when student numbers and demand for services has increased,” it said.

UCC has one of the lowest capitation fees in Ireland's higher education system. While an increase in capitation fee was applied to first year students in September, this has now been withdrawn.

But the union’s welfare office, Naoise Crowley, said the proposed fees hike would have seen significantly more funding dedicated to the university’s ‘sports strategy’ than to either ‘counselling and support’ or ‘student health and wellbeing’.”

“At a time where over a third of students in Ireland face ‘severe financial problems’ it seems like the priorities of UCC and students have never been further apart,” she said.

UCC said it hopes to continue "its engagement with its students" to ensure the essential student services are provided for the entire student body.

