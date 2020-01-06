News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two wind warnings in place for seven counties

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 07:05 AM

Two separate wind warnings are in place for seven counties across the country this morning.

A status yellow warning is valid for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry until 8am.

Meanwhile, Wexford, Cork and Waterford are under the same warning, until 11am.

The warnings came into effect at midnight.

Harm Luijkx from Met Éireann said the areas covered by the wind warning were mostly coastal areas.

"The warnings are mostly in coastal areas of Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal from midnight to about 8am.

"The storm winds will then extend further west and because they are coming from the south, the south coast is especially exposed so that is why there are yellow wind warnings for Cork, Waterford and Wexford for Monday morning."

