Two previous winners in running for Booker Prize; Kevin Barry misses out on shortlist

Two previous Booker Prize winners have been shortlisted for the literary award this year.

The British/Indian writer, Sir Salman Rushdie, and Canadian author, Margaret Atwood, are in the running to win the prize for a second time after making the final six.

Judging of Atwood's work was shrouded in secrecy as her book has not been published yet. It is due for publication at midnight on Friday.

Women writers are to the fore, with four female and two male authors in the running. Chigozie Obioma is shortlisted for the second time with his second novel.

Irish writer, Kevin Barry, who was the only Irish author on the longlist for his novel Night Boat to Tangier, did not make the shortlist. Last year's Booker Prize winner was Belfast author, Anna Burns, for the novel Milkman.

The shortlist was announced yesterday by the 2019 Chair of Judges Peter Florence at a press conference at London’s British Library. He said: “Like all great literature, these books teem with life, with a profound and celebratory humanity."

Salman Rushdie has made the list for his referential work Quichotte, and Atwood for her sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, The Testaments.

Atwood's work has yet to be published, which resulted in an "extraordinarily complex" process of non-disclosure agreements in order for the judging panel to be able to read it, according to the Booker chairman.

The novel was offered up through watermarked copies which the judges each held in a safe place to avoid any spoilers from the highly-anticipated work leaking out.

The launch of The Testaments is more reminiscent of the unveiling of an iPhone or a new Harry Potter book. The plot remains under lock and key for most readers until its global release date, with midnight launches and bookshop parties planned around the world. The TV adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale is about to go into its fourth series.

Atwood previously won the prize for The Blind Assassin in 2000, and Rushdie claimed the award for Midnight's Children in 1981.

Hay Festival founder, Mr Florence, said of Rushdie's ambition for Quichotte: "Rushdie is tilting at Cervantes."

It is a retelling of Cervantes’ Don Quixote set in today’s United States.

The panel which will decide the ultimate winner of the literary award includes publisher and editor, Liz Calder, novelist and film-maker, Xiaolu Guo, writer and former barrister, Afua Hirsch, and composer, Joanna MacGregor.

Organisers have said the Booker Prize is free from nepotism and favouritism.

There were concerns raised about the presence of a publisher on the judging panel for the 2019 award, who had worked with shortlisted authors. Publisher and editor Liz Calder helped whittle down a long-list to the final six, which includes her previous colleague Salman Rushdie, as well as Atwood, who was once on her list at Bloomsbury.

The winner will be announced on Monday, October 14.

SHORTLISTED BOOKS

Canadian author Margaret Atwood is the favourite to win and is shortlisted for The Testaments, the sequel to her 1986 Booker Prize shortlisted The Handmaid’s Tale. Atwood won the 2000 Booker Prize for The Blind Assassin and was also shortlisted for Cat’s Eye (1989), Alias Grace (1996) and Oryx and Crake (2003).

Lucy Ellmann’s Ducks, Newbury Port, if it goes on to win, would be the longest winning novel in the prize’s history at 998 pages.

Bernardine Evaristo, shortlisted for Girl, Woman, Other has founded several successful initiatives as a literary activist for inclusion. They include Spread the Word writer development agency (1995–ongoing); The Complete Works mentoring scheme for poets of colour (2007-2017) and the Brunel International African Poetry Prize (2012-ongoing).

An Orchestra of Minorities is both Chigozie Obioma’s second novel. His debut, The Fishermen, was shortlisted for the 2015 Man Booker Prize, and its highly acclaimed stage adaption has just opened in London's West End.

Salman Rushdie, shortlisted for Quichotte, won the 1981 Booker Prize for Midnight’s Children. In 1993 it was judged to be the ‘Booker of Bookers,’ to mark its 25th anniversary and in 2008 the ‘Best of the Booker’ to mark the 40th anniversary. Rushdie was shortlisted for Shame (1983), The Satanic Verses (1988) and The Moor’s Last Sigh (1995) and longlisted for Shalimar the Clown (2005) and The Enchantress of Florence (2008).

Elif Shafak, shortlisted for 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World, writes in Turkish and English and is the most widely-read female author in Turkey.