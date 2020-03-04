Two people test positive for coronavirus in North

Two further positive Covid-19 cases have been detected in Northern Ireland.

One adult recently travelled from northern Italy.

The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has subsequently tested positive, Stormont health officials said.

The results are being sent to England for verification.

A UK Department of Health statement said: “Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in two further presumptive positive results for coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to three since testing began.

“In line with established protocols, these Northern Ireland test outcomes have been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

“The two cases are not connected. One individual recently travelled from Northern Italy. The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both patients are adults and are receiving appropriate care. Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify contacts they may have had, with the aim of preventing further spread.”

Last night there was a second confirmed case in the Republic as efforts are ongoing to trace the contacts of the woman in the east of the country.

Health Minister Simon Harris says people who aren't contacted shouldn't worry.

"Let's be really clear here, if you need to be contacted and the health service cannot contact you, we will issue a public health notice.

"We will contact you, if you don't hear from the health service, you do not need to be worried," he said.

In England, there have been confirmed cases in Trafford and Oldham, both in the Greater Manchester area.