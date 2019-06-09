News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two new millionaires in Ireland today after Lotto success

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 03:10 PM

The Galway suburb of Doughiska could be €4m richer after last night's Lotto jackpot was won in the area.

The winning ticket was sold in Joyce’s Supermarket, much to the delight of the shop owner Pat Joyce.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have sold the winning jackpot ticket and it’s fantastic news for our customers in the Doughiska community," he said.

"We’ve been spreading the good news to our locals this morning and getting them to check their Lotto tickets.

"Doughiska is a lovely place, one that has grown a lot in terms of population in recent years and is a multicultural town so I’m really hoping that the winner is a local,” he added.

The winning numbers of last night’s main Lotto draw were:9, 10, 34, 37, 40, 47 and the bonus number was 7.

Meanwhile, the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €1m was won by someone in Co Offaly.

The National Lottery is appealing to its Lotto players in Galway, Offaly and Longford, where someone was one number short of the jackpot, to check their tickets.

