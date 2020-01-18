News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men shot outside pub in Co Clare

Two men shot outside pub in Co Clare
The area was sealed off after the shooting. Picture: Pat Flynn
By Pat Flynn
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 08:01 AM

Two men are recovering in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Clare overnight.

The incident which occurred outside a pub in Sixmilebridge shortly after midnight.

Both men were rushed to University Hospital Limerick however injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One man is believed to have been shot in the arm. The men are aged in the 60s and 20s.

One of the men was the intended target of the attack and suffered a number of wounds.

The second man is understood have been an innocent passerby.

A section of the main street of Sixmilebridge has been sealed off this morning following the incident and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

No arrests have been made to date and the scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station while investigating officers will hold a case conference later this morning.

In the meantime, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Cameron Blair death: Community in shock after latest traumatic incident in Cork

More on this topic

Locals 'horrified' by tragic killing as Cork student namedLocals 'horrified' by tragic killing as Cork student named

Man, 30s, injured in Dublin shootingMan, 30s, injured in Dublin shooting

Gardaí warn the public about fraudsters posing as Revenue officersGardaí warn the public about fraudsters posing as Revenue officers

Gardaí on the lookout for person in connection with attempted burglary in Leitrim Gardaí on the lookout for person in connection with attempted burglary in Leitrim


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Positive debate needed on possible increase in tuition fees – FosterPositive debate needed on possible increase in tuition fees – Foster

May trial scheduled for councillor accused of blacking out Queen Victoria-related street names in CorkMay trial scheduled for councillor accused of blacking out Queen Victoria-related street names in Cork

Cocaine on all banknotes tested in studyCocaine on all banknotes tested in study

Teachers to strike over ‘pay discrimination scandal’Teachers to strike over ‘pay discrimination scandal’


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »