Two men shot outside pub in Co Clare

Two men are recovering in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Clare overnight.

The incident which occurred outside a pub in Sixmilebridge shortly after midnight.

Both men were rushed to University Hospital Limerick however injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One man is believed to have been shot in the arm. The men are aged in the 60s and 20s.

One of the men was the intended target of the attack and suffered a number of wounds.

The second man is understood have been an innocent passerby.

A section of the main street of Sixmilebridge has been sealed off this morning following the incident and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

No arrests have been made to date and the scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station while investigating officers will hold a case conference later this morning.

In the meantime, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.