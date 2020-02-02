Two men remanded in custody charged with inflicting 'significant injury' in Cork assault

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork city during which which a man was assaulted with a machete and a car exhaust pipe before sustaining burns to his face and upper body.

Jason and Alan Quilligan of Eagle Valley in Wilton, Cork, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning. The men were charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in the early hours of January 20 at Dunard estate in Lotamore, Mayfield on the northside of the city.

Detective Garda Edmond O'Dongohue gave evidence of arresting charging and cautioning Mr Jason Quilligan at Gurranabraher Garda Station in Cork city on February 1.

He said Mr Quilligan (aged 24) made no reply when the aggravated burglary charge was put to him after caution. Mr Quilligan is also facing a violent disorder charge in relation to a public disorder incident.

Det. Garda O'Donoghue said that a number of men had forced their way into the property in Lotamore on January 20. A man inside was attacked with a machete and a car exhaust pipe.

He then incurred burn injuries to his face and body. He said that the man was taken to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma. The injured party required hospitalisation for several days.

He told Judge Mary Dorgan that Jason Quilligan had been identified by the injured party and another witness to the incident. Det. Garda O'Donoghue asked that the accused, who is an unemployed father of one, be remanded in custody given the seriousness of the charge.

Inspector Jason Lynch said it was a crime of "significant violence" and that a "significant injury" had been inflicted on the man. He expressed concern that Jason Quilligan would intimidate persons involved in the case if he was granted his freedom.

Emmet Boyle, defending, said that his client was willing to abide by any and all bail conditions set by the court including that he stay out of the northside of Cork city and sign on at his local garda station.

Jason Quilligan pictured at a special sitting of Cork District court charged in relation to an aggravated burglary at Dunard, Mayfield on January 20th in Cork city.

Judge Dorgan declined to grant bail in the case arising out of the seriousness of the charge. She remanded Jason Quilligan in custody pending his next court appearance on February 6.

Meanwhile, Detective Garda Mark Durcan gave evidence of arrest charge and caution in relation to Alan Quilligan. He said that Mr Quilligan (aged 27) made no reply when the aggravated burglary charge was put to him after caution at Mayfield Garda Station in the city yesterday evening.

Det. Garda Durcan said that Alan Quilligan, who is a father of one and on Jobseekers Allowance, was known to the injury party. He expressed concern about possible intimidation in the case.

Garda forensics at the scne of the incident last month. Pic: Eoin English

Det. Garda Durcan said that Qulligan was positively identified by the injured party and a witness in the case.

Mr Quilligan took to the stand where he vowed to abide by all bail conditions set down by the court. He said he was "older and wiser" and insisted that gardaí could call him on his mobile "anytime they like."

He stated that he had no difficulty obeying a curfew and was available to gardaí day or night.

Emmet Boyle, defending, said that both Jason and Alan had voluntarily presented themselves to gardaí in relation to the incident. He said neither men would interfere with witnesses in the case.

Judge Dorgan declined to grant bail to Alan Quilligan given the possibility of interference of witnesses. She remanded him in custody until February 6 next.