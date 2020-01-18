Two men recovering in hospital after being shot in Co Clare

Two men, including a possible innocent passer-by, are recovering in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Clare overnight.

The incident which occurred in Sixmilebridge shortly after midnight.

Both men were rushed to University Hospital Limerick however injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One of the men, understood to have been the intended target of the attack, suffered a number of wounds. He is believed to be the younger of the two and had been living in Shannon. The second older man is believed to have been unconnected with the incident however gardaí have not confirmed this and say they are investigating all the circumstances of the shooting.

A section of the main street of Sixmilebridge has been sealed off this morning following the incident and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

No arrests have been made to date and the scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station while investigating officers will hold a case conference later this morning.

In the meantime, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.