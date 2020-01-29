Two men hospitalised following serious violent incident in Clare

Two men are recovering in hospital following a violent incident in Co Clare this morning.

Two others were arrested later by Gardaí during follow-up inquiries.

Two men, understood to be in their 30s and 50s, sustained injuries during an altercation at a house on the main street in Newmarket on Fergus.

It is understood that a number of people were involved in the incident which occurred at around 6am this morning.

It is also understood that a knife was used during the incident.

A man in his 30s was initially transported to hospital by ambulance while a second man was also hospitalised later with more serious injures.

The man in his 50s is believed to have sustained a number of wounds to his head.

Both men are being treated at University Hospital Limerick with injuries which have been described not life-threatening.

Gardaí sealed off the scene including a stretch of footpath and a house pending completion of a technical examination.

During follow-up inquiries Gardaí detained a man and woman. The man remains in Garda custody while the woman, who was arrested in connection with an alleged public order incident, has since been released without charge.

Gardaí at Shannon station are coordinating the investigating and have appealed for witnesses.

A Garda spokesman said:

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ballycar road in Newmarket on Fergus at around or before 6am to contact us if they have any information about this incident or witnessed anything.

Maybe someone was travelling to or from work at the time and saw something or a motorist might have a dash cam in their car which could contain footage of the incident.

"If so, we would ask them to contact Gardaí in Shannon on 061 365900 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111."