Two men arrested after fatal Dublin stabbing released without charge

Two men arrested in connection with the death of a 31-year-old man in South Dublin have been released without charge.

Father-of-two Derek Reddin was stabbed to death in Loughlinstown in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim, from nearby Killiney, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics, who, with gardaí, were alerted.

Officers recovered a knife, the suspected weapon, near the scene.

The men, in their 30s, were released this afternoon, and files will be prepared for the DPP.