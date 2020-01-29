News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two Lotto tickets share €7.7m jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 09:00 PM

There were two winners of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,773,998.

The winning numbers which give both winners €3,886,999 each were 1, 3, 20, 22, 39 and 44, bonus number 16.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 11
    • 18
    • 19
    • 21
    • 33
    • 34
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 20
    • 21
    • 26
    • 36
    • 39
    • 4


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,773,998

    There were two winners of the Lotto Jackpot, each receiving €3,886,999. In total, over 79,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €46,714.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 20
    • 22
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 15
    • 23
    • 26
    • 30
    • 36
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 27
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 45


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 9
    • 11
    • 21
    • 25
    • 39


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 21
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 35
    • 9

