Two Lotto tickets share €7.7m jackpot

There were two winners of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,773,998.
The winning numbers which give both winners €3,886,999 each were 1, 3, 20, 22, 39 and 44, bonus number 16.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There were two winners of the Lotto Jackpot, each receiving €3,886,999. In total, over 79,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €46,714.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.