Two Irish men arrested in connection with human trafficking in Britain

The men were remanded in custody following a hearing at Canterbury Magistrates’ Court in Kent, England, on Saturday. File Picture.
By Press Association
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 04:09 PM

Two Irish men have been charged in the UK as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking.

Wayne Sherlock, 39, and Eoin Nowlan, 48, were arrested in Dover, Kent, England, following the discovery of 10 migrants in a lorry carrying tyres near the Belgian city of Ghent.

Separately, on Thursday, the 64-year-old driver of the vehicle – originally from Glasgow – was arrested by Belgian authorities and a 30-year-old man in Co Antrim was also detained.

The driver has been remanded in custody while the man from Antrim was released on bail following questioning by British National Crime Agency (NCA) officers.

Meanwhile, Sherlock and Nowlan are charged with alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration, the NCA said.

The pair were remanded in custody following a hearing at Canterbury Magistrates’ Court in Kent, England, today.

The NCA said the migrants – believed to be two adults and eight children – are thought to be from south-east Asia.

Two properties in England and Northern Ireland were also searched by NCA officers, with two suspected firearms seized in the Kent raid.

