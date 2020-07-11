News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two injured as small plane crash lands in Galway field

The crash involved a Cessna 172. Picture: Press 22
By John Fallon
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 05:30 PM

A small plane has crash-landed in a field in Co Galway.

The incident happened around lunchtime and emergency services rushed to the scene.

It is believed two people were on board the Cessna plane when it came down in a field in Killimordaly in Co Galway.

One of the people on board was airlifted to University College Hospital and another was taken by ambulance to the same hospital in Galway city.

Fire crews who arrived at the scene sprayed foam on the aircraft and secured the site.

The aircraft landed upright and did not ignite.

It is understood that a man and woman were on board and were injured.

Gardaí at Athenry rushed to the scene and the Air Accident Investigation Unit has been alerted.

