News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two-hour ambulance wait for elderly man who sustained head injuries on pavement in Cork City

Two-hour ambulance wait for elderly man who sustained head injuries on pavement in Cork City
By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 01:16 PM

An elderly man was left waiting two hours for an ambulance after he fell on a pavement in Cork and sustained head injuries.

The fall happened at the entrance of Farranlea Road Nursing Unit, where he is believed to be a resident, in Wilton which is only six minutes drive from Cork University Hospital.

The man, in his late 80s, was comforted by a group of passersby, one of which was Caroline McCarthy.

Speaking to C103’s Cork Today with Patricia Messinger Caroline explained that she came across the man at 2:50 pm and it was believed that he had fallen “just before 2pm”.

The ambulance did not arrive until 3:55pm.

She said the group first rang the National Ambulance Service but when no ambulance arrived they decided to ring CUH directly.

Two-hour ambulance wait for elderly man who sustained head injuries on pavement in Cork City

It was then they were told that the hospital had five ambulances at their Emergency Department bay but they just did not have the staff deal with the demand.

According to the INMO Trolley Watch figures for that day, there were 40 patients waiting to be admitted to the hospital.

“It wasn’t their fault, the woman on the phone was very helpful, they just didn’t have the resources to deal with it,” Caroline said.

Caroline praised the staff of Farranlea nursing home saying that they “were doing everything possible to make him comfortable” during the wait.

“The nursing staff are absolutely incredible”

As an additional neck injury was suspected, along with a substantial head injury, they did not want to move him.

The man was conscious throughout the ordeal and kept asking those around him when the ambulance was coming.

Listen to the full interview here.

The HSE has been contacted for comment

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Armed man holding 37 people hostage on bus in Rio de JaneiroArmed man holding 37 people hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

Concerns raised over British Consulate worker ‘detained’ in ChinaConcerns raised over British Consulate worker ‘detained’ in China

Edoardo Molinari 'entirely right' to highlight slow play problem with tweets - European Tour chiefEdoardo Molinari 'entirely right' to highlight slow play problem with tweets - European Tour chief

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Gardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in CavanGardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Brexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald TuskBrexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald Tusk

Average of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every dayAverage of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every day


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance on how to cope when your husband is pushing boundaries.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is playing games with another woman – what should I do?’

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »