Two Donegal men charged in connection with alleged assault in Sydney

Two young Donegal men have been charged with an alleged assault after a pensioner was found critically injured in Sydney, Australia.

24-year-old Christopher McLaughlin from Malin, and 21-year-old Nathan Kelly from Glengad, were arrested nearby.

Emergency services were called to an intersection at Summerhill, a suburb of Sydney in the early hours of Saturday morning, where they found a 66-year-old man lying at the side of the road.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers arrested the two young Irish men nearby and they were taken to Burwood Police Station where they were charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company and affray.

Their case was later heard briefly at Parramatta Bail Court where they did not apply for bail - and they were detained to appear in court again on January 9th.