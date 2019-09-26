Two die after car crashes into wall and is engulfed in flames in Clare

Gardaí have confirmed that two people have been killed after their car hit a wall and was engulfed in flames in Co. Clare.

Officers said the car was destroyed in the fire and their bodies are still at the scene where officers are trying to identify them.

The single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight in Quinspool, Parteen, County Clare.

Two men in their early 20s were also taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. They remain in hospital.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí said: “The forensic officers will examine the entire scene and analyze any strike marks to try to figure out the sequence of events that led to the collision. It appears to be a single vehicle crash but the forensic report should give us more definitive answers.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been set up at Mayorstone Garda Station (061-456980). It appears the car struck a steel barrier and a wall.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan appealed for anyone with information about the collision to contact gardaí.

“It’s tragic, our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling today,” Ms O’Sullivan added.

Everyone in the community is stunned.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, saying: “An incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station has been set up. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am who may have Dashcam footage.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”