Two children injured after car reported to have hit a buggy in Limerick

Two children have been injured after a car apparently collided with their buggy in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick this morning, gardaí said.

A three-year-old boy and an 11-month old girl sustained injuries when a vehicle involved in a four-car collision moments earlier apparently struck the children’s buggy.

It is understood the children were with their father at the time on a morning stroll.

The boy and girl were taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Tralee, Co Kerry.

Gardaí said the boy and girl had minor injuries.

“Gardaí at Newcastlewest are investigating a four-car collision which occurred on the Killarney Rd, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick at approximately 8am this morning.

Two children (male 3yrs & female 11 months old) who were in a child buggy were apparently hit by one of the cars involved,” a garda spokesman said.

“Both children were taken to University Hospital Tralee with minor injuries. No other persons were involved.”

“Garda investigations are continuing,” the spokesman added.