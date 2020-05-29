News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two boys in small dinghy rescued off coast in third such incident in 24 hours

By Pat Flynn
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 05:51 PM

Two young boys have been rescued off the Clare coast after they were reported to be adrift in a small inflatable dinghy.

In the third similar incident over the past 24 hours, a search and rescue operation was mounted at around 4pm today after the Coast Guard received a report of two people in difficulty off Seafield near Quilty.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry tasked the Shannon based search helicopter, Rescue 115, to the incident.

The Doolin unit of the Coast Guard was also alerted and requested to launch their boat and send a land team.

The two boys are understood to have been in a small poorly inflated dinghy that was pushed away from the shore by the wind.

Members of the public, who were in the area at the time, swam out and helped to the pair ashore.

Once it was established that the boys were unhurt and didn’t require medical assistance, the rescue operation was stood down.

The crew of a local fishing boat, the Emma Elizabeth, also responded to the incident after hearing there were people in difficulty.

It’s understood the crew remained in the area until the pair had been taken safely ashore.

This latest incident follows two similar cases yesterday where young people had to be rescued after being swept out to sea.

A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after she got into difficulty off the Kerry coast.

She was located over a kilometre off shore after he lilo was carried away from the shore by the tide and wind.

Rescue 115 and the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat were involved in that operation.

Later, in Co Galway, a 6-year-old boy was rescued by a local fishing boat after he was found drifting out to sea on a body board.

Rescue 118, Cleggan Coast Guard and Clifden RNLI were tasked to that incident.

TOPIC: Water safety

