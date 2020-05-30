Two arrested in connection with 2018 Glanmire bookies robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Cork bookies almost two years ago.

The men are currently being detained at a garda station in the city, gardaí have said.

"Gardaí investigating an attempted armed robbery at a bookmakers in the Glanmire area of Cork that occurred on September 15, 2018, have today arrested two men in relation to the investigation," a spokesperson for the force said.

"The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in the Donoughmore area of Cork and are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939."

On the night of the alleged incident, three men wearing balaclavas were reported as having entered the premises, one armed with a suspected firearm.

No shots were fired during this, according to gardaí.