Two arrested following €280k cocaine seizure

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 07:23 PM

Gardaí have seized €280,000 worth of cocaine in a series searches in Kildare and Laois.

A car was stopped on the M7 near Portlaoise at around 8.25am this morning.

Gardaí discovered and seized €35,000 worth of cocaine.

The sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his late 40s, has been arrested and is currently being detained at Birr Garda Station.

A follow-on search was carried out at a house in Kill, Co Kildare where approximately 3.5kg of cocaine was discovered.

The drugs, valued at €245,000, was found in a cabin on the property.

It is suspected this cabin was being used as a location to mix and pack controlled drugs.

A press, scales and other drug paraphernalia, as well as €3,500 in cash and two vehicles, were also seized.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he is currently being detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

