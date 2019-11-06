News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Roscommon

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 07:05 AM

Gardaí in Roscommon are investigating a drug seizure last night.

Gardaí said that following on from investigations, warrants were obtained and searches conducted at a number of houses.

One mane, 20, and a woman, 31, arrested and drugs and money seized.

A quantity of cannabis and cocaine was seized with an estimated street value in excess of €170,000 (subject to analysis) and a large sum of cash.

The man and woman were arrested at two separate houses and are both currently detained at Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

