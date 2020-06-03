Two appear in court in relation to alleged Christy Keane murder plot in Limerick

Two men have appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with involvement in the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon gang in Limerick.

John Costello (39) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, appeared before the non-jury court charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane at the University of Limerick car park on 29 June, 2015.

Garda Aled Harkin, in response to prosecuting solicitor Mr Michael O'Donovan, said he arrested Mr Costello at 7.42am this morning. When cautioned, Mr Costello made no reply. There was no bail application made on behalf of Mr Costello.

Larry McCarthy (42) of Tower Lodge, Old Court Road, Limerick City, also appeared before the court charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, between 27-29 June, 2015.

The alleged offences come under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Detective Garda Donnacha Coakley said he arrested Mr McCarthy in Buncrana, Co Donegal, before 7am this morning. Det Gda Coakley said he would be objecting to any bail application.

Mr McCarthy appeared in court with a large patch over his right eye and his barrister, Mr Marc Thompson BL, requested that his client receive appropriate medical attention for an eight-stitch injury while in custody.

Both men were remanded in custody by the court, under presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who adjourned both cases to 12 June.