News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two appear in court in relation to alleged Christy Keane murder plot in Limerick

Two appear in court in relation to alleged Christy Keane murder plot in Limerick
Christy Keane, pictured in 2009
By Paul Neilan - CCC Courts
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 05:15 PM

Two men have appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with involvement in the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon gang in Limerick.

John Costello (39) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, appeared before the non-jury court charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane at the University of Limerick car park on 29 June, 2015.

Garda Aled Harkin, in response to prosecuting solicitor Mr Michael O'Donovan, said he arrested Mr Costello at 7.42am this morning. When cautioned, Mr Costello made no reply. There was no bail application made on behalf of Mr Costello.

Larry McCarthy (42) of Tower Lodge, Old Court Road, Limerick City, also appeared before the court charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Mr Christy Keane, between 27-29 June, 2015.

The alleged offences come under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Detective Garda Donnacha Coakley said he arrested Mr McCarthy in Buncrana, Co Donegal, before 7am this morning. Det Gda Coakley said he would be objecting to any bail application.

Mr McCarthy appeared in court with a large patch over his right eye and his barrister, Mr Marc Thompson BL, requested that his client receive appropriate medical attention for an eight-stitch injury while in custody.

Both men were remanded in custody by the court, under presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who adjourned both cases to 12 June.

READ MORE

Two men charged with separate rapes and sexual assaults of their younger brother in Cork family home

More on this topic

Church of England says Irish phrase on gravestone must have translationChurch of England says Irish phrase on gravestone must have translation

Brothers accused of aggravated burglary in CorkBrothers accused of aggravated burglary in Cork

Cork man charged with false imprisonment and threat to killCork man charged with false imprisonment and threat to kill

Court takes 27 years off time attacker must stay away from victimCourt takes 27 years off time attacker must stay away from victim


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Disabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general publicDisabled in care settings 42 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than general public

Call for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house partiesCall for stronger Garda powers to tackle lockdown house parties

CMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the countryCMO warns Covid-19 can still spread around the country

Disagreements remain in government formation talksDisagreements remain in government formation talks


Lifestyle

A slimmed-down Irish couple has written a bestselling cookery book featuring healthy versions of indulgent meals, says Clodagh Finn.The Daly Dish serves up healthy version of our favourite meals

David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game feature among today's top tips.Thursday's TV Highlights: David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »