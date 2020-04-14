Tusla chief concerned about effect of school closures during Covid-19 crisis on children at risk

The chief executive of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has expressed concern about the effect of school closures during the Covid-19 emergency on children at risk.

Bernard Gloster told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that number of referrals to the agency was significantly down since schools closed last month. Schools usually make up a quarter of reports to Tusla each year regarding children at risk.

Schools play a significant part in the reporting of concerns about children at risk of neglect or abuse, he said, as they normally have contact with children “all day, everyday.”

Mr Gloster said that children at risk are now spending more time without the support system they would normally have around them - such as schools, sports clubs and other social interactions.

There is usually a fall off in referrals during school holidays, but children at risk would be known and identified for supports, he said. Tusla's social and domestic support service is an essential service and is still receiving and assessing referrals and working with families and children at risk.

Mr Gloster said that family visits by Tusla are continuing with social distancing guidelines for staff who have made significant necessary adjustments in work practices to interact with clients and children.