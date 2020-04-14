News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tusla chief concerned about effect of school closures during Covid-19 crisis on children at risk

Bernard Gloster
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 09:16 AM

The chief executive of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has expressed concern about the effect of school closures during the Covid-19 emergency on children at risk.

Bernard Gloster told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that number of referrals to the agency was significantly down since schools closed last month. Schools usually make up a quarter of reports to Tusla each year regarding children at risk.

Schools play a significant part in the reporting of concerns about children at risk of neglect or abuse, he said, as they normally have contact with children “all day, everyday.”

Mr Gloster said that children at risk are now spending more time without the support system they would normally have around them - such as schools, sports clubs and other social interactions.

There is usually a fall off in referrals during school holidays, but children at risk would be known and identified for supports, he said. Tusla's social and domestic support service is an essential service and is still receiving and assessing referrals and working with families and children at risk.

Mr Gloster said that family visits by Tusla are continuing with social distancing guidelines for staff who have made significant necessary adjustments in work practices to interact with clients and children.

    The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:
  • Shop for essential food and household goods;
  • Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;
  • Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;
  • Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people
  • Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing

