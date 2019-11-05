Tusla: 60,000 students miss school in Ireland every day

Around 60,000 students miss school in Ireland every day, according to Tusla.

The Child and Family Agency is today launching a new School Attendance Drive for the month of November.

It aims to encourage and promote the importance of regular participation among primary and post-primary students and parents.

Noel Kelly, director of Tusla's education support service, says the initiative is well supported.

"We've over 1,700 schools nationwide have signed up for this drive.

"The plan is that each of those schools during the month of November are going to be running events in their school or activities to really try and improve school attendance.

"[It is] to try and encourage every child to be in school every day.

"It's really an effort to make November a really strong school attendance month."