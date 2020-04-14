News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TUI will work with State Examinations Commission to help vulnerable Leaving Cert students

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 07:03 AM

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland says it will be working with the State Examinations Commission to help vulnerable Leaving Cert students.

It says those with underlying health issues and special education needs must not have their prospects further damaged by the coronavirus crisis.

The exam has been postponed until late July or early August.

TUI President Seamus Lahart says they will do their utmost to help vulnerable students.

“We realise that there are students who are immunocompromised and have underlying health issues," he said.

“And they will require their health and safety not to be compromised in any way.

“Also, there are difficulties with practical elements of some subjects.

“We will require that the Leaving Cert applied programme be adequately catered for.”

