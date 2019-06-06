Trump enjoys 'low-key' dinner with guests at his Doonbeg resort

Fish and chips, sirloin steaks and piña colada cocktails were the order of the day at a relaxed dinner attended by US President Donald Trump at his Doonbeg resort on Thursday night.

President Trump, his wife Melania and members of his senior staff including his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney dined with a select number of invited guests in the hotel restaurant at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

According to guests present at the dinner, who spoke to the Irish Examiner, the Trumps and guests were able to choose from a menu which included sea bass, sirloin steak, gourmet burgers and fish and chips.

READ MORE Demonstrators hit streets of Dublin to protest against Donald Trump’s visit

Present for the “low-key” meal were Irish ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, Fianna Fail senator Mark Daly and the Government’s special envoy in Washington, John Deasy, the Waterford TD. Mr Trump was said to have arrived at about 7.30pm and sat with his wife Melania, who wore sunglasses indoors for a time, and his press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

He ate his meal, largely unmolested by guests, who decided to leave him alone, before making his way back into the hotel. He was spotted speaking briefly to one or two people as he was leaving the restaurant.

One guest was reported as saying that security at the event was light with less than half a dozen secret service personnel visible. The Trumps returned to Ireland after attending a D-Day commemoration in France. Air Force One touched down at Shannon Airport at around 5.15pm.