Tributes to Cork student killed by car in Utrecht

Tributes have been paid to Aoife O’Connell, a 21-year-old Cork student who has been killed in a road traffic collision in the Netherlands.

Aoife was from Ballin-temple in Cork City. She was studying in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Local media in Utrecht reported that a 21-year-old woman was hit by a motorist while travelling on Biltsestraatweg in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning. The motorist did not stop but later handed himself into police for questioning.

It is understood that Aoife’s parents John and Deirdre have travelled to the Netherlands.

Aoife was a third-year BA (economics) International Pathway student at UCC. She was on Erasmus in HU University of Applied Sciences, Utrecht.

“UCC wishes to extend its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Aoife O’Connell, who sadly passed away in the Netherlands at the weekend. UCC is providing support to Aoife’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said a spokesperson for the university.

Councillor Des Cahill, who lives in Ballintemple, said the neighbourhood was in shock at the news.

“The whole neighbourhood is extremely upset by this shocking news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aoife’s friends and family and I would ask that people respect the family’s privacy at this time,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the department is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.