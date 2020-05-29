News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tribute paid to 'hardworking' man, 50s, killed in Longford farm accident

Tribute paid to 'hardworking' man, 50s, killed in Longford farm accident
The man's body was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 01:52 PM

A man in his 50s has died after a farm accident in Longford.

The incident took place on a farm in the Colehill area yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gavin White, the chairman of Longford IFA, says the man was working on a plough when the accident happened.

"I did know him well. He was a local tillage farmer and agricultural contractor.," Mr White said.

"A hardworking man with a wife, four daughters and my sympathies to all the family.

"His extended family are involved in agriculture and agricultural contracting as well. I am also in agricultural contracting. It's after hitting the community very hard here. We're all in great shock."

READ MORE

Government formation: 'Rural Uber' and new bus laybys agreed by parties


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

FarmingLongford

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Department of health rejects criticism of isolated nursing homesCoronavirus: Department of health rejects criticism of isolated nursing homes

Gardaí warn public of Covid-19 restrictions as motorists fined and turned away from Wicklow beachesGardaí warn public of Covid-19 restrictions as motorists fined and turned away from Wicklow beaches

Leaving Cert calculated grades registration deadline extended until middayLeaving Cert calculated grades registration deadline extended until midday

Calls for online alcohol sales to be regulated amid reported increase of drinkingCalls for online alcohol sales to be regulated amid reported increase of drinking


Lifestyle

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »