Home»ireland

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 05:06 PM

Toyota is recalling nearly 12,000 cars in Ireland due to a safety issue with airbags.

Certain Avensis, Corollas, Avensis Verso and Yaris cars are affected.

They were produced between February 2001 and July 2008.

Toyota says an inflator rupture may cause metal fragments to pass through the airbag at high speed.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said that Toyota Ireland will contact all affected vehicle owners by letter to advise them to make an appointment with their local Authorised Repairer.

If you believe that your vehicle may be impacted by the recall, you can contact Toyota Ireland on 01 419 0200 or via this web form.

