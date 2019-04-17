NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Together for Yes campaigners included in TIME magazine's '100 most influential people' of 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 01:14 PM

The former co-directors of the Together for Yes campaign to repeal the 8th amendment have been included in TIME magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2019.

Grainne Griffin, a founding member of the Abortion Rights Campaign, Orla O'Connor, director of the National Women's Council of Ireland, and Ailbhe Smyth, convener of the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment, are included on the list for their work in mobilising people of all different backgrounds in the lead-up to the vote.

They are included as icons, along with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and Spike Lee.

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga has told TIME their courageousness will be an inspiration for generations to come.

She wrote: "They put the experiences of women and the needs of their country first.

"Their incredible tenacity and integrity and courageousness will be an inspiration for generations to come."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was named on the list last year.

Mother and Baby Home report: Only one child out of 900 who died in Bessborough is buried there

