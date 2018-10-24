Home»Breaking News»ireland

Time to remove 'outdated' blasphemy laws, says Justice Minister

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 09:45 AM

The Justice Minister says Ireland's blasphemy laws are damaging to our reputation internationally.

Charlie Flanagan is advocating for a Yes vote in Friday's referendum.

He says most EU countries are changing their laws in recent times and it is not reflective of a modern society.

Minister Flanagan says it is time the word 'blasphemous' was removed from the Irish Constitution.

"Every party in the Dáil, including all the independent TDs have resolved that we will put this question to the people, voting is on Friday, and that we would ask for a yes vote simply to remove the outdated, outmoded word 'blasphemous' from our constitution," he said.

